Doctor arrested for sending suspicious letter to Pragya Singh Thakur
Police arrested a doctor from Maharashtra's Nanded, on charges of sending a suspicious letter to BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur.
Police arrested a doctor from Maharashtra's Nanded, on charges of sending a suspicious letter to BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur. The accused named, Dr Sayyed Abdul Rehman, sent the letter to Thakur on his brother's name to seek revenge from him, police said.
The brother of the accused had earlier registered a case under Section 307 against him. The accused is being taken to Bhopal for interrogation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pragya Singh Thakur
- Bhopal
- Maharashtra
- Nanded
- BJP
ALSO READ
MP: Bhopal wakes up to dense fog, low visibility
MP: 2 arrested for gang-raping 19-year-old student in Bhopal
Victims of domestic abuse, dowry harassment get e-rickshaw training through 'Gauravi' initiative in Bhopal
Man studying in Bhopal college killed in Nepal
Local markets in Bhopal gear up for Makar Sankranti