Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Royal Highnesses no more: Harry and Meghan retire as working members of royal family

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 00:54 IST
UPDATE 2-Royal Highnesses no more: Harry and Meghan retire as working members of royal family
In recent days, the queen and her family have been working out with officials how this stepping back will work in practice for Harry, 35, and his American wife, the former actress Meghan, 38. Image Credit: ANI

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. The couple will also no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles, the palace said in an announcement that sought to bring to an end turmoil in the monarchy sparked earlier this month when the couple announced they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America.

In recent days, the queen and her family have been working out with officials how this stepping back will work in practice for Harry, 35, and his American wife, the former actress Meghan, 38. "Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be many loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement https://www.royal.uk/statement-her-majesty-queen-0 issued by the palace, referring to the couple's baby son.

"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life." The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how quickly Meghan became one of the family. The couple married in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple's plans for independence, announced after a long break over the Christmas period in Canada, caught the rest of the royal family by surprise earlier this month and left the queen and other senior Windsors hurt and disappointed, according to royal sources.

A friend of Harry and Meghan said the couple felt they had been driven out. The palace said the couple will no longer receive public funds and they will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage at Windsor, west of London.

"Although they can no longer formally represent the queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of her majesty," a Buckingham Palance spokeswoman said. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH title as they are no longer working members of the royal family.

FUNDS

The change means Harry will give up his military patronages and his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

It was not immediately clear whether the couple could continue to use the "Sussex Royal" title for their website and branding. While they will no longer receive public funding, Harry's father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, will continue to offer private financial support, a royal source said.

The couple will split their time between Britain and North America, with the majority of their time in North America, the source said. The changes will come into effect in the spring of this year, the palace said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

UPDATE 1-Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

Researchers discover new tumour-driving mutations in under-explored regions of cancer genome

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

JNU dismisses discrimination report against teachers, students of SC and ST category

The Jawaharlal Nehru University AJNU administration on Saturday strongly refuted some media reports claiming that there is discrimination against students and teachers belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category in the varsity...

UPDATE 1-32 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib - Saudi state TV

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing dozens of people, Saudi state television said.Al Ekhbariya quoted medical sources as saying that the attack had killed 32 military perso...

FACTBOX-Britain's retiring royals: who are Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britains monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Pal...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020