Udhampur gets its first 'child-friendly' police station

With an aim to provide an atmosphere free of fear to the children, Udhampur division of Jammu and Kashmir has opened a 'child-friendly' police station. Special Juvenile Police Unit was inaugurated on January 19.

"The people who will interrogate the children will not wear uniforms, they will be in plain clothes. The main idea of opening this child-friendly police station is to make children admit the crime they have committed or narrate their ordeal to us without any fear," said Yasmin, Member of Juvenile Justice Board, Udhampur. The police station has been decorated with cartoons and also consists of a play area as well. (ANI)

