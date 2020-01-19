Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iran may review cooperation with IAEA if EU pressure mounts -TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 17:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Iran may review cooperation with IAEA if EU pressure mounts -TV
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran will review its cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog should it face "unjust" measures, Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani said, after EU powers last week triggered a dispute mechanism under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal. The move by France, Britain, and Germany amounts to formally accusing Iran of violating the terms of the deal and could lead eventually to reimposing U.N. sanctions that were lifted under the pact.

"We state openly that if the European powers, for any reason, adopt an unfair approach in using the dispute mechanism, we will seriously reconsider our cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," state TV quoted Larijani as saying. Tehran has continued to gradually roll back its nuclear commitments under the pact in reaction to sanctions reimposed by Washington since the U.S. quit the nuclear deal in 2018.

Tehran said last week it would abandon limits on enriching uranium, though it would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog (IAEA), which is policing the nuclear pact. President Hassan Rouhani, the architect of the nuclear deal, has repeatedly said that Tehran's nuclear steps were reversible if Tehran's economy was shielded by other parties to the deal from the U.S. penalties.

Under the deal between Iran and major powers, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The three European nations said they still wanted the 2015 nuclear deal to succeed and we're not joining a "maximum pressure" campaign by the United States.

The mechanism involves a Joint Commission, whose members are Iran, Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain, and the European Union, seeking to resolve the dispute. A group of Iranian lawmakers signed a statement on Sunday warning the European powers to "stop their hostile approach" toward Tehran, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Otherwise we, as representatives of the Iranian nation, will decide whether Iran should remain in the nuclear deal or whether it should continue its cooperation with the IAEA," the lawmakers said. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, not parliament, has the last say on state matters such as Tehran's nuclear standoff with the West.

The Tasnim report did not say how many lawmakers signed the statement, which also called on the government to consider downgrading its diplomatic ties with Britain after Iranian officials accused the U.K envoy to Tehran of attending an illegal protest, which he denies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Restricting Huawei in 5G may cause min GDP loss of $4.7 bn to India by 2035: Study

Blocking Huawei from rolling out 5G technology may cause loss of up to USD 63 billion in the GDP of top eight technology markets, and at least USD 4.7 billon in case of India, by 2035, a report of Oxford Economics commissioned by the chines...

Kinnars of Ujjain lead the way to cleaner lifestyle

In the ancient city of Ujjain, the transgender, or kinnar, the community has taken up the task of spreading the message of cleanliness. With an aim to encourage people to adopt a cleaner lifestyle, the members of the community go from door ...

Indian Oil organises Saksham 2020 Cyclothon in Kalaburagi

Indian Oil organised Saksham 2020 Cyclothon for environment and fuel conservation in Karnatakas Kalaburagi city on Sunday. This programme is being conducted across the nation. We are organizing walkathon, cyclothon and many other events, Ra...

CAA tussle: Will not remain a mute spectator, says Ker Guv

CAA tussle Will not remain a mute spectator, says Ker Guv Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTI Amid the tussle with the Left front government over the CAA, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday made it clear he would not remain a mute ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020