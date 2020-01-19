Left Menu
Spell out evidence against Osmania prof's alleged Maoist link:

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 20:10 IST
A day after he was arrested for alleged Maoist links, an associate professor of the Osmania University was on Sunday produced before the Telangana High Court which recorded his statement and directed the police to submit the case diaries and FIRs against him. Hearing a petition challenging associate professor C Kaseem's alleged illegal detention, Chief Justice R S Chauhan recorded his statement and ordered the police to furnish all details, including the evidence against him, by January 23.

The CJ had on Saturday directed the police to produce Kaseem after an urgent hearing of a habeas corpus petition by president of the Telangana unit of the Civil Liberties Committee Gaddam Laxman. Habeas corpus petition is filed to seek production of a person in court.

Siddipet District Police Commissioner D Joel Davis told PTI that the court sought information in connection with the FIR in which Kaseem was arrested and status of five other criminal cases pending against him. It further directed the police to submit in its counter affidavit the evidence, including Kaseem's alleged links with Maoists, on which the police was banking upon, he said.

Kaseem, 46, working in the Telugu Department in the varsity, was arrested on Saturday following searches at his house and he was produced before a court in which remanded him to judicial custody. According to petitioner's counsel V Raghunath, Kaseem informed the high court that he never had any relationship, or interaction with the Maoists.

The court then posted the matter to January 24, the counsel said adding Kaseem, was taken back to the Sangareddy district jail. A bail application would be filed on Monday, he said..

