Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers, students should help in establishing rule of law: Justice Ramana

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 20:58 IST
Lawyers, students should help in establishing rule of law: Justice Ramana

Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana on Sunday said that lawyers and students should help the legal system in establishing the rule of law in the society. Justice Ramana was addressing the gathering during the 16th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court 2020 here.

"Justice N V Ramana, in his speech, told students and lawyers to help the legal system establish the rule of law. He further stated that it is the duty of lawyers to educate the people about their legal rights," said a press release issued by Professor Raman Mittal, professor-in-charge of the Campus Law Centre (CLC) of Delhi University. "He (Justice Ramana) also stated that society gives lot of respect to lawyers and the lawyers should guide their clients properly. He also stated that lawyers should help the legal system to implement the rule of law in the society," it said.

Justice Ramana was the chief guest during the event while judges of Delhi High Court -- Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, Jyoti Singh and Asha Menon -- were the guests of honour. Assam's National Law University Judicial Academy won the first prize during the moot court while Chennai's School of Excellence, Dr Ambedkar University, won the second prize.

This year 60 teams from various institutions, including National Law School of India University, Bangalore and Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and international teams from the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Zambia, Afghanistan, Keneya and Nigeria had participated in the competition. The issue for the moot court this year was 'law of theft, incorporating, different elements from common jurisdictions', the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit slams century, Kohli 89 to help India claim series 2-1

Opener Rohit Sharma 119 hit a confident century while skipper Virat Kohli made 89 as India humbled Australia by seven wickets in the series-deciding third ODI to claim the series 2-1, here on Sunday. Chasing 287 to win, India overhauled the...

Mohun Bagan ride on luck and pluck to beat EB in penultimate I-League Kolkata derby

Mohun Bagan, who will join Indian Super League from next season as a merged team with ATK, beat arch rivals East Bengal 2-1 in a emotion-packed penultimate Kolkata I-League derby at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday. Spaniard Joseba Beit...

MP pro-CAA rally: BJP men get into scraps with women officials

District collector of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh and her deputy on Sunday took on unruly protesters who defied prohibitory orders to hold a rally in Biaora town supporting the new citizenship law, video clips of which have gone viral. The r...

Leaders at Libya summit close to agreement -participant

World leaders are close to reaching an agreement at the Libya conference in Berlin over a draft communique on the crisis, one summit participant told Reuters on Sunday.Germany and the United Nations, as hosts of the conference, had been str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020