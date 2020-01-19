Lawyers, students should help in establishing rule of law: Justice Ramana

Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana on Sunday said that lawyers and students should help the legal system in establishing the rule of law in the society. Justice Ramana was addressing the gathering during the 16th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court 2020 here.

"Justice N V Ramana, in his speech, told students and lawyers to help the legal system establish the rule of law. He further stated that it is the duty of lawyers to educate the people about their legal rights," said a press release issued by Professor Raman Mittal, professor-in-charge of the Campus Law Centre (CLC) of Delhi University. "He (Justice Ramana) also stated that society gives lot of respect to lawyers and the lawyers should guide their clients properly. He also stated that lawyers should help the legal system to implement the rule of law in the society," it said.

Justice Ramana was the chief guest during the event while judges of Delhi High Court -- Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, Jyoti Singh and Asha Menon -- were the guests of honour. Assam's National Law University Judicial Academy won the first prize during the moot court while Chennai's School of Excellence, Dr Ambedkar University, won the second prize.

This year 60 teams from various institutions, including National Law School of India University, Bangalore and Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and international teams from the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Zambia, Afghanistan, Keneya and Nigeria had participated in the competition. The issue for the moot court this year was 'law of theft, incorporating, different elements from common jurisdictions', the release said.

