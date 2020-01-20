Nagaland CM calls on Rajnath Singh

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

"The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today," Office of Defence Minister tweeted. (ANI)

