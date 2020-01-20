Left Menu
Delhi HC adjourns hearing on ED's plea seeking cancellation of Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail

The Delhi High Court on Monday again adjourned till February 11 the hearing on Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea for cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora in connection with an alleged money-laundering case.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-01-2020 14:30 IST
  Created: 20-01-2020 14:30 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday again adjourned till February 11 the hearing on Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea for cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora in connection with an alleged money-laundering case. On April 1, 2019, the trial court had granted anticipatory bail to Vadra and Arora. It had directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each and surety of the same amount.

Seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail, advocate DP Singh, representing the ED, had earlier said that the trial court had not considered certain facts. He said that Vadra, son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, remained "evasive and non-cooperative" during the interrogation and had a "money chain that directly links to him". The probe agency contended that the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra and Arora interfered with the investigation.

The case relates to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. (ANI)

