Rajeev Thakur, Shantanu appointed as joint secretaries in Department of Military Affairs

IAS officers Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu were appointed as joint secretaries in the newly-created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff here on Monday.

The Department of Military Affairs is headed by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

The new department is an addition to the four existing verticals in the Union Defence Ministry -- the departments of Defence, Defence Research, Defence Production and Development and Ex-servicemen Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.