France: more countries back European-led naval mission in Hormuz
A European-led naval mission in the Straits of Hormuz - a vital shipping route for world transport that has been impacted by military tensions in the Middle East - has won more political support from countries, said the French government on Monday.
The French foreign affairs ministry said the mission now had the political support of Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and Portugal, besides France itself.
Previously, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, and France had expressed support for the European-led naval mission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Straits of Hormuz
- Denmark
- French
- Greece
- Netherlands
- Middle East
- Belgium
- Germany
- Italy
- Portugal
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Hezbollah: US forces in Middle East to pay price for Soleimani killing
Hezbollah says U.S. military in the Middle East will pay price for Soleimani killing
UPDATE 1-Japan PM Abe sticks to plan to deploy forces to Middle East
Nepal's foreign ministry alerts embassies amid rising tensions in Middle East
EU invites Iran's Zarif to Brussels for 'de-escalation of tensions' in Middle East