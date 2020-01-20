Left Menu
Delhi court defers hearing in RFL money laundering case till Jan 29

A Delhi court on Monday deferred the hearing in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) against former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Singh and former Religare Enterprises Limited CMD Sunil Godhwani.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-01-2020 21:23 IST
  Created: 20-01-2020 21:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Monday deferred the hearing in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) against former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Singh and former Religare Enterprises Limited CMD Sunil Godhwani. The court has deferred the hearing in the matter till January 29.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed a charge-sheet against Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani in the Saket courts complex. After taking cognizance of the charge-sheet, the court had listed the matter for January 20.

The court, on Monday, issued fresh production warrant against the three accused as they could not be presented before the court. Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana had told the court that there is enough evidence to initiate proceedings against the three accused under the charges of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The economic offences watchdog has also sought to extend the judicial custody saying that investigation in the case is at a crucial stage. Currently, the accused are under judicial custody in the case.

The agency had arrested the three on November 14 under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

