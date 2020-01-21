Left Menu
Deployment of police force for bandh called by villagers in Amaravati region

Security concerns led to a huge deployment of police on the second day of the state assembly session and for the bandh (shut down) called by Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  Updated: 21-01-2020 11:53 IST
  Created: 21-01-2020 11:53 IST
Visual from Amaravati on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Security concerns led to a huge deployment of police on the second day of the state assembly session and for the bandh (shut down) called by Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Tuesday. The bandh has been called in villages of Amaravati against the police lathi charge on farmers.

All the 29 villages have been observing the bandh on Tuesday with shopkeepers closing their businesses voluntarily. Meanwhile, the farmers' protest against the three capitals for the state reached the 35th day.

Dharnas are going on at Mandadam and Tulluru villages and hunger strikes at Velagapudi. On Monday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, was detained outside the state assembly for expressing dissent over the passage of 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' in the House.

He was later released in Mangalagiri town. (ANI)

