NGT summons CGWA CEO over water extraction by real estate developers

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:35 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:35 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed the CEO of Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to appear in person after noting several deficiencies in compliance of conditions while granting NOC for ground water extraction to real estate developers in Ghaziabad and Noida. The order came after the a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was informed that although the proponent has been granted NOC for ground water extraction, it has not complied with the conditions.

"We find that though there are several deficiencies in compliance of conditions imposed by the CGWB while granting NOC for ground water extraction, the CGWB has failed to take necessary action even after the deficiencies have come to their notice," it bench said. "Since such situation is happening in number of cases, it is necessary to require presence of the CEO of the CGWA to ensure that there is effective monitoring mechanism to remedy such violations without which the regulatory functions entrusted to the CGWA will have no meaning," it said in a recent order.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Mahakar Singh alleging illegal cutting of trees, extraction of ground water and construction without environmental clearance for the project of Wave City at Ghaziabad and High Tech City at NOIDA by real estate developers. The UP pollution control board (UPPCB) told the tribunal that presently, 40-50 families are residing in Wave City township in area which has been developed in phase 1 of the project.

"Unit has installed eight compact Sewage Treatment Plants presently for treatment of sewage generated from domestic processes. STP's were not found in operation. No sewage was found at inlet of STP," UPPCB said. The state pollution control board told the bench that there was no arrangement for disposal of solid waste generated from the township and no mechanism to control of dust emissions were not observed during inspection.

"Hence, the unit has not complied with the conditions imposed in the Consent of Established and Environmental Clearance which has been granted to the proponent," UPPCB said.

