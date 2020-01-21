Left Menu
Water flowing from Pakistan will be tapped, says Shekhawat

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that water flowing from Pakistan will be tapped with the completion of Ujh multipurpose project and Shahpurkandi barrage project.

  Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir)
  Updated: 21-01-2020 21:47 IST
  Created: 21-01-2020 21:47 IST
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that water flowing from Pakistan will be tapped with the completion of Ujh multipurpose project and Shahpurkandi barrage project. "There is a larger need for preservation of water from various resources. The water flowing towards Pakistan will be tapped with the completion of Ujh multipurpose project and Shahpurkandi barrage project. It became possible due to direct intervention and interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister said while addressing a gathering here.

Shekhawat paid a visit to Nagrota panchayat of Block Barnoti in Kathua district under the public outreach programme and listened to the concerns of people on various development issues. On the occasion, Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman and sarpanches highlighted the various issues of development pertaining to drains, road connectivity, water resources in irrigation and drinking water projects, employment resources and industrialization.

Shekhawat also e-inaugurate various development projects including the CFC at Ghatti, Lanes and drain project, Renovation of Ponds at Barwal. Moreover, the minister distributed gas connections under Ujjwala Yojana and cheques to beneficiaries of Marriage Assistance Scheme. "Before the abrogation of Article 370, no one talks about the issue of development in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Governor rule and Abrogation of 370, the people are talking about the development issues. To meet the challenges of drinking water, PM Modi has launched Jal mission and targeted to provide drinking water through pipes to every household," he said. (ANI)

