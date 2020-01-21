New Lebanon government to be announced tonight - political sources

A new Lebanese government is set to be announced on Tuesday and designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab is headed to meet with President Michel Aoun, official political sources said.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will also go to the Baabda presidential palace on Tuesday night, the sources said.

