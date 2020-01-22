Lebanon forms new government

Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday, the presidency announced after Shi'ite Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet that must tackle the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Heavily indebted Lebanon has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as premier in October under pressure from protests against state corruption and waste - root causes of the crisis. (Writing by Ellen Francis Editing by Chris Reese)

