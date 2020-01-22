Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Lebanon forms government with backing of Hezbollah and allies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 05:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 05:04 IST
UPDATE 5-Lebanon forms government with backing of Hezbollah and allies
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Hassan_B_Diab)

Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday under Prime Minister Hassan Diab after the Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its allies agreed on a cabinet that must urgently address an economic crisis.

The heavily indebted state has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri quit as premier in October, prompted by protests against politicians who have collectively led Lebanon into the worst crisis since the 1975-90 war. New Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said Lebanon needed foreign aid to save it from an unprecedented situation that had forced people to "beg for dollars" at the banks and fear for their deposits. He also described forthcoming foreign currency sovereign debt maturities as "a fireball".

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah and allies including President Michel Aoun nominated Diab as premier last month after efforts failed to strike a deal with Hariri, Lebanon's main Sunni leader and a traditional ally of the West and Gulf Arab states. Weeks of wrangling over portfolios among Hezbollah's allies held up an agreement until Tuesday when the heavily armed group delivered an ultimatum to its allies to make a deal or suffer the consequences, sources familiar with the talks said.

The cabinet is made up of 20 specialist ministers backed by parties. Wazni, an economist who had served as an adviser to parliament's finance and budget committee, was nominated with the backing of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Nassif Hitti, a former ambassador to the Arab League, was named foreign minister with the backing of Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement. Diab described his government as a technocratic "rescue team" that would work to achieve protesters' goals. His first trip abroad would be to the Arab region, particularly the Gulf.

But analysts said Hezbollah's role meant Diab might have trouble winning foreign support. Protesters took to the streets of Beirut as the government was announced. Police fired water cannons at stone-throwing demonstrators near parliament who tried to dismantle newly erected barricades. "This government doesn't reflect us," said protester Rabih Al-Zein.

The absence of a government had left Lebanon rudderless as ordinary people suffered in the crisis. A liquidity crunch has led banks to restrict access to cash and the Lebanese pound to slump. Jobs have been lost and inflation has soared. Over the last week, hundreds have been injured in clashes between the security forces and demonstrators.

"ANY GOVERNMENT BETTER THAN A VACUUM" Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist group by the United States, and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab states that have provided Lebanon with financial aid in the past have for years been deeply concerned by its rising influence in Beirut.

"It will certainly not be easy for a government of this type to convince the outside world to help Lebanon," said Nabil Boumonsef, deputy editor-in-chief of the An-Nahar newspaper. Hariri and his Future Movement have stayed out of the government, along with the staunchly anti-Hezbollah Christian Lebanese Forces party and the Progressive Socialist Party of Druze leader Walid Jumblatt.

"Any government is better than a vacuum because what is coming is more difficult," Jumblatt wrote on Twitter. Mohanad Hage Ali, a fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, said the new government of "one color" could further polarise Lebanese politics. Hariri's absence meant that old Sunni-Shi'ite tensions might be reactivated.

One of the government's first tasks will be to decide its approach to looming sovereign bond repayments, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March. Wazni, speaking to al-Jadeed TV, said the government needed "a clear position" on the maturing Eurobonds.

Lebanon's union of exchange dealers said on Tuesday it had decided to set the exchange rate at a maximum of 2,000 Lebanese pounds to the U.S. dollar in agreement with the central bank governor. The pound has been officially pegged at 1,507.50 to the dollar for more than two decades. Diab expressed hope that the currency would strengthen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: 18-year-old boy commits suicide after being sexually assaulted by school mates, hostel staffers

An 18-year-old boy has committed suicide by hanging himself after he was sexually assaulted allegedly by his school mates and some of the hostel staffers in Chandrapur district. The deceased, who was a Class 12 student, used to stay in Seva...

Meghan Markle's father defends his reputation in new UK documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her husband, Britains Prince Harry, again. Th...

UK citizens' assembly to discuss how to meet 2050 climate target

By Emma Batha LONDON, Jan 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From health workers to engineers and teenagers to grandparents, 110 Britons will join a citizens assembly on climate change this weekend to discuss how the country can reduce greenho...

UPDATE 4-Washington state man who traveled to China is first U.S. victim of coronavirus

A Washington state man who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed U.S. case of the newly identified illness that has killed six people in China and sickened some 300 others across As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020