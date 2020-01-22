Left Menu
Tributes paid to SPO Shahbaz Ahmad killed during encounter in J-K

A wreath-laying ceremony of SPO (Special Police Officer) Shahbaz Ahmad of J&K Police who lost his life in an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district was performed in Srinagar on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 12:27 IST
Wreath laying ceremony of Jammu & Kashmir Police SPO held in Srinagar Photo/ANI.

Many senior police officials paid their respects to Ahmad. Among them were the Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh and others.

"Army, CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation following information about two terrorists being hidden in a house in Khrew of Awantipora. In the operation, an Army jawan and SPO Shahbaz Ahmad of Jammu & Kashmir Police were martyred," DGP Dilbagh Singh said. "Operation has been started in Khrew. There is no confirmation about the killing of militant yet," he said.

Singh said the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. "We have tightened the security in South Kashmir for Republic Day. Police reviewed the security measures in Srinagar," he added. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

