HC dismisses election plea against TN Minister

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed an election petition challenging the election of AIADMK candidate and Tamil Nadu minister V Saroja from Rasipuram constituency in the 2016 assembly elections. The petition was filed by losing DMK candidate V P Duraiswamy who challenged Saroja's election, alleging she indulged in corrupt practices.

Justice V Bharathidasan in his order said the candidate's election cannot be set aside on the allegations of corrupt practice as the petitioner has miserably failed to prove it. "To prove the charges of corrupt practice in an election petition, the proof of commission of corrupt practices must be clear, cogent, specific and reliable as the charge of corrupt practice is almost like a criminal charge.." "... unless the allegation of corrupt practices are satisfactorily proved, election of the returned candidate cannot be set aside," the judge said and dismissed the petition finding no merit in it..

