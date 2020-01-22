Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh legislative council sends Decentralisation Bill to select committee

The legislative council of Andhra Pradesh sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh legislative council sends Decentralisation Bill to select committee
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The legislative council of Andhra Pradesh sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee on Wednesday. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday issued a notification to the chairman to send the bills to the select committee.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state assembly passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Global deal over digital tax eludes France, U.S. in Davos talks

France and the United States failed on Wednesday to agree how to push forward a global rewrite of decades-old cross-border tax rules though they agreed to set aside a bilateral row on digital taxation, Frances finance minister said on Wedne...

New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan enter U-19 World Cup quarters

New Zealand knocked Sri Lanka out of the U-19 World Cup with a three-wicket win while Afghanistan joined them in the quarterfinals following a 160-run victory over United Arab Emirates here on Wednesday. Chasing 243, New Zealand needed six ...

J&K to get comprehensive industrial policy for attracting investments: Centre

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Prakash on Wednesday said the Centre would soon announce a comprehensive industrial policy for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir JK to attract investments to the region. The ministe...

UPDATE 2-FTSE marks third straight day in the red

Londons FTSE 100 recorded its longest losing streak since early December as a strengthening in sterling triggered by strong manufacturing sentiment data weighed on dollar earners, while travel group TUI slid on more Boeing woes. The main in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020