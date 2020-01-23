Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan should ban confiscation of foreign employees' passports, lawyer says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 12:50 IST
Japan should ban confiscation of foreign employees' passports, lawyer says

The Japanese government should forbid employers from retaining the passports of their foreign workers, a lawyer said on Thursday after a Filipino woman sued her former employer for refusing to return her personal documents.

The case comes at a time when the government is seeking to attract labourers from outside Japan in hopes of finding a solution to the country's severe labor shortage. A visa scheme introduced last year is projected to draw in 345,000 workers over five years. "Unfortunately, it's common practice for companies to take the passports of the foreign workers they employ," Shoichi Ibusuki, the plaintiff's lawyer, told reporters.

"But to take someone's passport and then force them to work is forced labor, and should not be allowed under Japanese law," he said. The 30-year-old woman, who has kept her name private, filed a lawsuit last week demanding the return of her passport, graduation certificate and other documents that she turned over when she started working at the company, a law office, in May 2019.

The woman asked for her passport back when she resigned in July 2019 but the company refused to return it, claiming it feared she would "run away," said Makoto Iwahashi, a representative from a non-governmental organization that is assisting the woman with legal procedures. Iwahashi said he believed the issue was not uncommon, but the breadth of the problem was hard to grasp because many cases went underreported because of the language barrier and fears of deportation threats.

"I'm standing up also for others to not be afraid and fight for what is right, so I'm standing not only for myself but for other foreign workers who are in the same situation," the woman said in a short video clip shown to reporters at the news conference. AdvanceConsul Certified Administrative Procedures Legal Specialists' Office, her former employer, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

It is illegal in Japan for companies to confiscate the passports of technical trainees under a special intern program, but there is no law forbidding firms from taking the passports of foreign laborers in Japan under other visa schemes. There is a government guideline advising against the confiscation of passports but it is not legally binding.

"I believe this guideline should become law, and also include a penalty clause," Ibusuki said. "We're hoping that we can use this lawsuit as an opportunity to convince the government to create a law that would ban the confiscation of passports."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Pak puts health officials on alert

Pakistans medical authorities are on the alert to combat the possible spread of coronavirus from China due to frequent visits of Chinese workers employed on various projects in the country. The coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan...

FACTBOX-What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

An outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people globally.Global health authorities fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese t...

Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for 'Durgavati'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday began filming her next, horror film Durgavati. The actor, who is headlining the film, took to Twitter to share the news.Durgavati is directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmake...

INSIGHT-Arrested Hong Kong protesters stuck in limbo as cases grind forward

Derek Tai was arrested outside Hong Kongs Legislative Council building last June, early in the citys anti-government protests, which have seen millions join demonstrations over the past seven months. Tai, a soft-spoken 21-year-old philosoph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020