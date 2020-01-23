Iran welcomes dialogue with Gulf neighbours - foreign minister tweets

Iran welcomes dialogue with its Gulf neighbors, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday, amid heightened tension in the Middle East.

"Iran remains open to dialogue with its neighbors and we announce our readiness to participate in any complementary work that is in the interest of the region," Zarif wrote in Arabic on Twitter.

