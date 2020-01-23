Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abrogation of Article 370 irreversible, Centre tells SC

The Central government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the abrogation of Article 370 allowed the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian union and said that the move is "irreversible".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:18 IST
Abrogation of Article 370 irreversible, Centre tells SC
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the abrogation of Article 370 allowed the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian union and said that the move is "irreversible". A five-Judge Constitution Bench of Justices NV Ramana, SK Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant today continued hearing various pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted how accession of the new Union Territory to Indian union took place and said that "it (abrogation of Article 370) is irreversible". "I want to show that sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir was indeed temporary. We are a Union of States," Venugopal told the court.

Advocate Dr Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said: "A State was demoted to the status of a Union Territory using Article 3 of the Constitution of India for the first time. If they (Centre) do this for one State, they can do it for any State." Dhavan said that the Central government deliberately imposed President's Rule in the erstwhile state and pointed to a map of Jammu and Kashmir.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing Jammu and Kashmir, interrupted Dhavan and said that "what he is saying is irrelevant". On this, Dhavan replied, "If Attorney General could bring (JL) Nehru in his historical trip, I can surely show milords a map. I do not have to take your permission."

The top court on Wednesday also heard petitions which were filed after the central government scrapped Article 370 in August last year and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Pak puts health officials on alert

Pakistans medical authorities are on the alert to combat the possible spread of coronavirus from China due to frequent visits of Chinese workers employed on various projects in the country. The coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan...

FACTBOX-What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

An outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people globally.Global health authorities fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese t...

Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for 'Durgavati'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday began filming her next, horror film Durgavati. The actor, who is headlining the film, took to Twitter to share the news.Durgavati is directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmake...

INSIGHT-Arrested Hong Kong protesters stuck in limbo as cases grind forward

Derek Tai was arrested outside Hong Kongs Legislative Council building last June, early in the citys anti-government protests, which have seen millions join demonstrations over the past seven months. Tai, a soft-spoken 21-year-old philosoph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020