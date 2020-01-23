Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-British officials propose limited 5G role for China's Huawei - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:57 IST
UPDATE 1-British officials propose limited 5G role for China's Huawei - sources
Huawei logo Image Credit: ANI

British officials have proposed granting Huawei a limited role in the UK's future 5G network, resisting U.S. calls for a complete ban over fears of Chinese spying, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The recommendation, made at a meeting of officials from senior government departments and security agencies on Wednesday, comes ahead of a meeting of Britain's National Security Council next week to decide how to deploy Huawei equipment, the sources said.

The officials proposed barring Huawei from the sensitive, data-heavy "core" part of the network and restricted government systems, closely mirroring a provisional decision made last year under former Prime Minister Theresa May. "The technical and policy guidance hasn't changed," said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. "Now it is down to a political calculation."

Britain is caught in the center of a geopolitical tug-of-war over Huawei, the world's biggest maker of mobile networking equipment. London must balance its "special relationship" with the United States against valuable trade ties with China and industry warnings that banning Huawei would cost billions of dollars and delay the UK rollout of super-fast 5G connections.

The British government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Huawei declined immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

New mark assigned to Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu for vehicle registration

The Ministry of Road Transport Highways has assigned a new motor vehicle Registration Mark DD to Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for registration of vehicles. A new Union Territory has been formed after the merger of Dadra Nagar Hav...

Main Irish opposition rules out grand coalition with PM's party

Irelands main opposition party Fianna Fail, leading in opinion polls, on Thursday ruled out forming a grand coalition with Prime Minister Leo Varadkars Fine Gael after the Feb. 8 election. Varadkar said for the first time on Wednesday that ...

7 students, woman attendant injured in bus collision

A school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhis Naraina area, leaving seven students and a woman attendant injured, an official said. Students and the woman attendant -- Geeta Chauhan -- suffered minor injuries o...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEST GMT11 2330 NADAL MAKES SMOOTH PROGRESSTop seed Rafa Nadal, chasing his first Australian Open title since 2009, powered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020