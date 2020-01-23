Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:36 IST
UPDATE 5-World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Rohingya population from atrocities, a ruling hailed as a "triumph of international justice" by the tiny African country that brought the case.

A lawsuit, launched by the Gambia in November at the United Nations' highest body for disputes between states, accuses Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya in violation of a 1948 convention. The court's final decision could take years, and Thursday's ruling dealt only with Gambia's request for preliminary measures. But in a unanimous ruling by the 17 judge panel, the court said the Rohingya face an ongoing threat and Myanmar must act to protect them.

Myanmar must "take all measures within its power to prevent all acts" prohibited under the 1948 Genocide Convention, and report back within four months, presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said, reading out a summary of the judgment. Myanmar must use its influence over its military and other armed groups to prevent violence against the Rohingya "intended to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part", he said.

Gambia's justice minister, Abubakar Tambadou, said: "The fact that judges have unanimously decided that genocide cannot be tolerated and that Rohingya need to be protected is a triumph for international justice." Mainly Muslim Gambia brought the case despite being located halfway around the world, on the argument that all nations have a universal legal duty to prevent genocide. The case was argued last month by some of the world's top human rights lawyers, with Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi personally attending hearings at The Hague to ask judges to dismiss it.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar after a military-led crackdown in 2017 and were forced into squalid camps across the border in Bangladesh. U.N. investigators concluded that the military campaign had been executed with "genocidal intent". Moments before the court began reading its ruling, the Financial Times published an article by Suu Kyi, in which she said war crimes may have been committed against Rohingya Muslims but refugees had exaggerated abuses.

INSUFFICIENT MEASURES Although ICJ rulings are final and binding, countries have occasionally flouted them, and the court has no formal mechanism to enforce them.

"The ICJ order to Myanmar to take concrete steps to prevent the genocide of the Rohingya is a landmark step to stop further atrocities against one of the world's most persecuted people," said Param-Preet Singh, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch. "Concerned governments and UN bodies should now weigh-in to ensure that the order is enforced as the genocide case moves forward."

Yusuf, the presiding judge, said the court was not satisfied with Myanmar's own efforts "to facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees present in Bangladesh, to promote ethnic reconciliation, peace, and stability in Rakhine State, and to make it's military accountable for violations of international humanitarian and human rights law". More than 100 Myanmar civil society groups published a statement saying they hoped international justice efforts would "bring forth the truth" and end impunity.

"Political and military policies have always been imposed with violent force and intimidation upon the people of Myanmar, systematically and institutionally, on the basis of their political and religious beliefs and ethnic identities and continue until the present," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

New mark assigned to Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu for vehicle registration

The Ministry of Road Transport Highways has assigned a new motor vehicle Registration Mark DD to Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for registration of vehicles. A new Union Territory has been formed after the merger of Dadra Nagar Hav...

Main Irish opposition rules out grand coalition with PM's party

Irelands main opposition party Fianna Fail, leading in opinion polls, on Thursday ruled out forming a grand coalition with Prime Minister Leo Varadkars Fine Gael after the Feb. 8 election. Varadkar said for the first time on Wednesday that ...

7 students, woman attendant injured in bus collision

A school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhis Naraina area, leaving seven students and a woman attendant injured, an official said. Students and the woman attendant -- Geeta Chauhan -- suffered minor injuries o...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEST GMT11 2330 NADAL MAKES SMOOTH PROGRESSTop seed Rafa Nadal, chasing his first Australian Open title since 2009, powered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020