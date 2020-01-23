Left Menu
Development News Edition

KVIC seeks govt help to prevent misuse of 'Charkha' symbol by pvt players

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:51 IST
KVIC seeks govt help to prevent misuse of 'Charkha' symbol by pvt players

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has approached the government seeking help to protect the misuse of the 'Charkha' symbol by private players, nationally as well as internationally. KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said the matter has been taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Permanent Mission of India at UN, Geneva seeking International Trademark protection of symbol of 'Charkha' under the article 6ter of the Paris Convention.

He said the word marks "Khadi", "Kutir", "Sarvodaya", "Khadi India" logo and "Charkha" are harbingers of the spirit of swadeshi and must be protected at all cost. KVIC has issued notices against 600 entities in India, including a renowned garment chain and 3 three entities in foreign market for misusing these symbols and indulging in unfair trade practices in the recent past, Saxena said.

Considering historical and national importance of the trademarks, he said he has written to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal seeking his intervention so as to expedite the matter pending with the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) which comes under his ministry. He said KVIC has taken various initiatives for protection and promotion of Khadi as a brand in India and internationally.

They are the registered proprietors of over a hundred trademarks registrations including the symbol of ‘Charkha’ in India and other countries like Russia, China, Germany, Australia, UK and Bhutan, he said. "These trademark and symbols, however have been misused time and again by private players for material benefits," he said.

Article 6ter of the Paris Convention for the protection of Industrial property of 1883 (1967 Stockholm Act) protects armorial bearings, flags and other State emblems as well as official signs and hallmarks of the States party to the Paris Convention. The signs published with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under this act are prevented from being registered or used as trademarks, across the world, without authorization.

KVIC said that due to the negligence of earlier governments, some private entities managed to register these symbols to fulfil their personal material motives. Further, he said KVIC is fighting cases in several countries for violation of the Khadi Mark Regulations and the regulations issued in 2013 by the Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) under which Khadi India comes, empowered KVIC to grant ‘Khadi Mark’ registration and take royalties from any producer using the Khadi Mark.

"This initiative to prevent wrongful use of the trademarks will help reinstate the dignity and pride attached with Khadi and the symbols representing it,” the Chairman said addin that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been endorsing Khadi and due to his appeals the sale of Khadi has gone up manifolds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Work to start on three possible China virus vaccines - epidemic response group

Three separate research teams backed by a global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that has caused a disease outbreak in China. Developing new vaccines...

Turkey to start screening passengers on flights from China -Anadolu

Turkey will screen passengers on all flights from China with thermal cameras upon arrival, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.A coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 17 people and infected more than 630....

Spanish premier pledges to help tourist areas battered by Storm Gloria

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an emergency meeting to deal with the impact of storm Gloria after flying over areas of eastern Spain where heavy rains, powerful winds and huge waves have killed at least 11 people. Residents w...

Indian Embassy holds Republic Day reception in Beijing

Senior Chinese officials and members of the Beijing-based diplomatic community on Thursday attended a reception hosted by the Indian Embassy here ahead of the Republic Day. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister and former Chinese Ambassador to Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020