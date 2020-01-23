Left Menu
SC to hear plea against imposition of NSA amid anti-CAA protests

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-01-2020 20:40 IST
The Supreme Court would hear on Friday a fresh plea challenging the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) in few states and the national capital empowering police to detain persons sans trial for a period of 12 months. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee is likely to hear the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma questioning the imposition of the NSA, saying that it has been done to curb and pressure people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on January 10 extended detaining powers to Delhi Police under the NSA for a three-month period starting January 19. This allows police to detain a person for 12 months without trial.

Sharma has made the Ministry of Home Affairs and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur parties to the plea. The plea has termed the notification, allowing police to invoke NSA to detain persons, as "unconstitutional" and violative of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (freedom of speech and expression) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

"The cause of actions arose on January 10, when respondents (states) imposed NSA Act for next three months with effect from January 19 in Delhi as well as in Andhra Pradesh by the state government to arrest and detain...for protests against a person holding office of the prime minister and ministers in the Central government...," the plea said. The plea has sought a direction to quash the notification.

It has also sought a direction that it be declared that the NSA cannot be used against protesters. The plea has also sought a compensation of Rs 50,00,000 each to those who have been detained so far under the NSA for "mental agony, defamation in society and loss of reputation".

Protests are taking place at various places in the country against CAA and NPR.

