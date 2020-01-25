Madhya Pradesh govt to release 186 prisoners on R-Day

Madhya Pradesh government will release 186 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment in various central jails of the state on the occasion of on Republic Day.

The 186 prisoners include 181 men and remaining are women.

The state administration grants release or remission for the well-behaved prisoners serving life sentences, every year on national festivals. The release of 186 prisoners in the state is part of that process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

