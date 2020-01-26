Camel Contingent of BSF takes out march on Republic Day

The Camel Contingent of Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh took out a march on the occasion of Republic Day today. There are over 75 different dress items that are necessary to ceremonially dress the camels and riders of the Force.

The camel-mounted troops have been instrumental in successfully tracking down notorious smugglers and extremists on Rajasthan and Gujarat frontiers. All the personnel in the contingent are more than six feet tall and sport similarly styled moustaches. Young male camels of around five years of age are selected after a formal veterinary inspection and they serve the Force for about 15 years.

BSF's motto is 'Duty unto Death'. Chief Guest of this year's Republic Day is Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.