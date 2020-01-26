For the first time, CDS commendation cards awarded to defence personnel

For the first time in the history of armed forces, personnel from Army, Navy and Air Force were awarded the Chief of Defence Staff Commendation cards for their achievements in their respective forces. Defence officials said that just before the Republic Day, the Chief of Defence Staff Commendation cards were awarded to the personnel from three services.

The post of Chief of Defence Staff was created last month and General Bipin Rawat took over the post on December 31 soon after relinquishing his Chief of Army Staff office. Prior to the appointment, the Integrated Defence Staff Chief would issue his commendation cards for the personnel.

The CDS also took part in the Republic Day parade for the first time where he was standing along with the three services chiefs at the National War Memorial as well as the Rajpath to receive the Prime Minister. Among the services personnel, General Bipin Rawat was the first one to have received the Prime Minister followed by the three services and the Defence Secretary.

The CDS is also the Secretary to the Government of India as he heads the Department of Military Affairs under the Defence Ministry. He is also a member of the Nuclear Command Authority and has been given two Joint Secretaries along with a big secretariat staff to carry out his duties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.