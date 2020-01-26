Kerala CM writes to EAM for probe into deaths of 8 Malayalis in Nepal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, asking him to request Nepal government to order a thorough inquiry into the incident wherein eight Malayalis lost their lives due to asphyxiation after a gas leak at a resort in Nepal recently. The Chief Minister also wrote that the government of Nepal must be persuaded to give a suitable monetary compensation to the families of the victim.

Earlier today, the chief minister also visited the house of Praveen Krishnan Nair and Saranya Sasi, who were among the eight people who lost their lives in the incident. Praveen and his family had gone to Nepal on a trip along with friends last Saturday where they died of asphyxiation following carbon monoxide gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort in Nepal, reported Gulf News.

The dead bodies were brought to their ancestral house on January 24 and MPs and MLAs of different political parties among others paid their respects. Local Police of Nepal had said that the deceased were part of a group of 15 people who arrived on a trip to Nepal and made a stop-over at Daman in Makwanpur district. (ANI)

