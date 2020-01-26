Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM writes to EAM for probe into deaths of 8 Malayalis in Nepal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, asking him to request Nepal government to order a thorough inquiry into the incident wherein eight Malayalis lost their lives due to asphyxiation after a gas leak at a resort in Nepal recently.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:31 IST
Kerala CM writes to EAM for probe into deaths of 8 Malayalis in Nepal
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, asking him to request Nepal government to order a thorough inquiry into the incident wherein eight Malayalis lost their lives due to asphyxiation after a gas leak at a resort in Nepal recently. The Chief Minister also wrote that the government of Nepal must be persuaded to give a suitable monetary compensation to the families of the victim.

Earlier today, the chief minister also visited the house of Praveen Krishnan Nair and Saranya Sasi, who were among the eight people who lost their lives in the incident. Praveen and his family had gone to Nepal on a trip along with friends last Saturday where they died of asphyxiation following carbon monoxide gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort in Nepal, reported Gulf News.

The dead bodies were brought to their ancestral house on January 24 and MPs and MLAs of different political parties among others paid their respects. Local Police of Nepal had said that the deceased were part of a group of 15 people who arrived on a trip to Nepal and made a stop-over at Daman in Makwanpur district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. Chinas health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in country.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health ag...

UPDATE 3-Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid 'price, yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not paid the price, yet for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020