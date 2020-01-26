Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi recalls 'Vriksha Maata' in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of this year on Sunday recalled environmentalist Saalumarada Timmakka, who was conferred with Padma Shri last year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:46 IST
PM Modi recalls 'Vriksha Maata' in 'Mann Ki Baat' address
Saalumarada Timmakka receiving Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind last year in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of this year on Sunday recalled environmentalist Saalumarada Timmakka, who was conferred with Padma Shri last year.

"In March last year, a video had become the centre of attention in the media and on social media. The buzz was about how a 107-year-old elderly, motherly figure broke the protocol to bless the President. This woman was Saalumarada Timmakka, who is famously known as 'Vriksha Maata' in Karnataka and the event was Padma Awards ceremony," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Coming from a very humble background, Thimmakka's extraordinary contribution was recognised and honoured by the country. She was awarded Padma Shri," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. Chinas health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in country.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health ag...

UPDATE 3-Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid 'price, yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not paid the price, yet for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020