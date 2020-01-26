Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi urges people to serve Mother India with new resolve in new decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to serve Mother India with a new-found resolve in the new decade and expressed hope that India will fulfill expectations that the world has from it.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 21:25 IST
Modi urges people to serve Mother India with new resolve in new decade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to serve Mother India with a new-found resolve in the new decade and expressed hope that India will fulfill expectations that the world has from it. "May this new decade bring new resolve and new achievements for each of you, and for the country. And may India surely achieve the capabilities to fulfil the expectations that the world has from India. With this belief, come, let's start a new decade. Let's serve Mother India with a new-found resolve," the Prime Minister said in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year.

The timing of the programme, which is telecast at 11 am on the last Sunday of the month, were changed in view of Republic Day events in the morning. It was broadcast at 6 pm. "This is the first programme of this year, and of the new decade. The change in timing of Mann Ki Baat was done due to the Republic Day ceremony," Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. Chinas health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in country.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health ag...

UPDATE 3-Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid 'price, yet'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not paid the price, yet for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020