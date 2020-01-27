Germany mulling evacuation of citizens from Chinese region affected by coronavirus

Germany is considering evacuating German citizens from the Chinese region affected by a coronavirus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"We are now also considering a possible evacuation of all Germans who are willing to leave," Maas told a news conference, adding that a team from the German embassy in Beijing would arrive in Wuhan - the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began - later in the day to help Germans there.

Maas said Germans should avoid all travel to China that was not absolutely necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.