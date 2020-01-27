Germany mulling evacuation of citizens from Chinese region affected by coronavirus
Germany is considering evacuating German citizens from the Chinese region affected by a coronavirus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.
"We are now also considering a possible evacuation of all Germans who are willing to leave," Maas told a news conference, adding that a team from the German embassy in Beijing would arrive in Wuhan - the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began - later in the day to help Germans there.
Maas said Germans should avoid all travel to China that was not absolutely necessary.
