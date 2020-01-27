Left Menu
Development News Edition

48 health care facilities not following Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, DPCC to NGT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:05 IST
48 health care facilities not following Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, DPCC to NGT

Forty-eight health care facilities, including RML and Hindu Rao, in the national capital were not following the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and a penalty of Rs 1.34 crore has been levied on them for violation of the provisions, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told the National Green Tribunal on Monday. The pollution monitoring body told the NGT that there are 136 health care facilities operating in Delhi which have more than 50 beds, including one homeopathic hospital, and all have valid agreement with common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility.

"All these health care facilities have valid agreement with the common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility for safe transportation, treatment and disposal of biomedical waste generated from their hospitals," the DPCC told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel. It further said that out of the above, 132 health care facilities have applied for authorisation or renewal of authorisation under the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

"Out of above 132 applications, 97 health care facilities have been issued authorisation under the BMWM Rules, 2016. In the rest of 35 health care facilities, application for authorisation is under consideration and pending for want of certain information like noise monitoring reports of DG sets etc. Four health care facilities have not applied for renewal of authorisation under the BMWM Rules, 2016 after expiry of their authorisation," DPCC said. "All (four) these HCFS have been issued show cause notices for closure and have been levied environmental damage compensation of Rs 29,86,250. All the 136 hospitals, having above 50 beds, are connected with sewage system of DJB. However, the DPCC Board has directed them to install waste treatment plants for reuse of the treated effluent in horticulture etc. The STP has been installed by 131 of them for treating and reusing the entire effluent generated from their premises," it said.

According to the report filed by the DPCC, all 136 health care facilities have been issued letters to implement bar coding system in their facilities as per provisions of the BMWM Rules and guidelines published by the Central Pollution Control Board. Out of these, 85 health care facilities have already implemented the bar code system, it said.

"Action is being taken to ensure compliance by remaining health care facilities. Show cause notices for violation of rules have been issued in case of 48 health care facilities. Environmental damage amounting to Rs 1,34,48,750 has been levied in these health care facilities for violation of of provisions of BMWM Rules, 2016," the DPCC said. The submission came in response to a plea filed by NGO Veterans Forum for Transparency in Public Life seeking to prepare a complete inventory of the units generating biomedical waste, its collection and disposal in accordance with the Biomedical Waste Rules, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Justices allow enforcement of new green card rule

Washington, Jan 27 AP A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to put in place a policy connecting the use of public benefits with whether immigrants could become permanent residents. The new policy can be used to ...

Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp for final time

Edith Notowicz first saw Nazi SS doctor Josef Mengele when she arrived at the Auschwitz extermination camp in May 1944, after several days crammed into a cattle train so packed that by journeys end she and her family had to sit on the dead....

UPDATE 1-'He used to climb into the hoops' - Kobe's Italian childhood home pays tribute

As Americans mourned NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Monday, fans and friends in Italy remembered a lesser-known chapter in his life when he played in their streets as a boy while his father competed in the local basketball league. Bryant, who di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020