Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free travel on cluster buses without any notification would be "bad" action: HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 17:34 IST
Free travel on cluster buses without any notification would be "bad" action: HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said if free travel for women was being implemented in cluster buses running in the city without a notification then such action would be "bad". A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar made it clear however that the action would not make the notification, which makes the scheme applicable on DTC buses, illegal.

The observations by the bench came while declining to entertain a plea challenging the notification providing free travel for women on buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the national capital. "The notification does not say the scheme is applicable on cluster buses. We cannot believe it on your statement. It does not talk of cluster buses. If they (Delhi government) have made it applicable on cluster buses, then the notification is not bad, their action is.

"Then you challenge that before a single judge. File a better petition," the court said to the lawyer appearing for the petitioner organisations which represent small time public transport operators who run mini buses, 'gramin sewa', 'phat phat sewa' and rural transport vehicles. Sensing that the bench was going to dismiss the matter, the lawyer for the petitioner organisations sought permission to withdraw the plea.

The court granted the permission and said, "Dismissed bas withdrawn". The petition challenged the Delhi government's October 28, 2019 notification by which a provision was added in the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) Regulation of 1985 to make travel free for women on DTC buses.

The petition contended that the scheme and the regulation were contrary to the Motor Vehicle Act and impermissible under the Constitution. It also said that due to free travel for women on DTC and cluster buses, small time operators were getting fewer passengers making their respective businesses financially unviable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday, when overcast skies and fog gr...

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Justices allow enforcement of new green card rule

Washington, Jan 27 AP A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to put in place a policy connecting the use of public benefits with whether immigrants could become permanent residents. The new policy can be used to ...

Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp for final time

Edith Notowicz first saw Nazi SS doctor Josef Mengele when she arrived at the Auschwitz extermination camp in May 1944, after several days crammed into a cattle train so packed that by journeys end she and her family had to sit on the dead....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020