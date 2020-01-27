HC seeks govt's reply on delay in according sanction to

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government to inform it of the reasons for the delay in according sanction to prosecute a legislator in connection with an alleged corruption case. Justice Sunil Thomas gave the direction while considering a plea seeking a direction to the state government for according sanction to prosecute V K EbrahimKunju, MLA, in connection with alleged corruption in constructing a bridge at Aluva near here during his tenure as minister in the previous Congress-led UDF.

Counsel for the government informed the court that more time was required as it was a case involving a former minister. The court directed the government to submit its reply before February 24.

According to the plea, the treasury suffered a loss of Rs 4.2 crore due to alleged corruption in the construction of the bridge connecting the famous Aluva Manappuram where a Shiva temple is located..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

