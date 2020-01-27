Lebanon parliament passes 2020 budget -Lebanese media

Lebanon's parliament passed a 2020 budget on Monday, Lebanese media reported, as the country grapples with a debilitating financial crisis.

Its passage came amid questions over whether projected revenues were realistic in light of economic conditions that have deteriorated since protests against the country's elite erupted in October.

