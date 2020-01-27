Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four months after "Howdy, Modi!", some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:48 IST
Four months after "Howdy, Modi!", some Indians abroad protest over citizenship law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a thunderous reception when he addressed a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in a stadium in the U.S. city of Houston last September. But four months after the event dubbed "Howdy Modi!," intended to deepen relations with the wealthy Indian-American minority which has influence in India, some members of the diaspora have been protesting against a new citizenship law.

In the past month, small demonstrations from Harvard to San Francisco have underlined criticism of what detractors say is Modi's divisive identity politics. The law, which was promised by Modi before he was re-elected and was approved in December, in effect granted Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious groups fleeing persecution from three neighboring Muslim-majority countries.

Critics say it is a prelude for the marginalization of Muslims and an affront to India's secular constitution. "It is still only a minority, but the disenchantment (in the diaspora) is real and deep," said a 50-year-old sociologist who gave her name only as Nidhi to avoid straining relations with older relatives who attended Modi's rally in Houston.

Nidhi emigrated to the United States when she was five and has taken part in demonstrations against the citizenship law in the U.S. state of Texas. "If we as Indo-Americans don't raise our voice, we are complicit," she said.

The latest protests were outside Indian diplomatic missions on Sunday, India's Republic Day. A large proportion of the rallies attract students, academics and religious minorities -- groups that have long been worried by Modi's rise. Many in the diaspora cheered Hindu nationalist Modi to an election victory in 2014, convinced he would transform India into an economic powerhouse.

But India's economy has been sputtering because of an ailing banking sector and tepid rural demand, while protests in India, in which at least 25 people have been killed, have revived the specter of social unrest after years of stability under Modi. Microsoft Corp's India-born CEO, Satya Nadella, told Buzzfeed News this month the citizenship law was "bad."

Even so, a significant chunk of Indians abroad remains die-hard Modi supporters who have staged their own rallies in favor of the law. SOCIAL MEDIA PUSH

Vijay Chauthaiwale, chief of the foreign affairs department of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said overall diaspora support was intact. "People believe in the conviction of Mr. Modi. Some transient issues will not affect his popularity," Chauthaiwale said. The BJP has launched a social media push with the diaspora, circulating testimonies from "persecuted minorities in Pakistan" who could benefit from the citizenship law.

But Modi's critics say cracks are appearing in his overseas support. "Those who are educated are saying, 'Hey, this is not what we were expecting,'" said Sam Pitroda, the opposition Congress party's head of overseas affairs.

Chicago-based Pitroda was unable to provide data but said he was getting many calls from worried Indians abroad. Retired engineer Krishna Vavilala, 82, was excited by Modi's rise and recounted being photographed at "Howdy, Modi!" - which took its name from what is a popular greeting in Texas - because his beard made him look like the Indian leader.

But recent developments have given him pause. He suggested that Modi, who has not answered questions at a press conference in India since coming to power six years ago, speak to more reporters. Vavilala also urged Modi to clarify "perceptions" that he wants to sideline minorities.

"His heart is in the right place," said Vavilala. "But the euphoria of "Howdy, Modi!" has lost its shine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DNA tests show Belgian ex-king is father of artist, lawyer says

DNA tests have revealed that Belgiums former King Albert II is the biological father of Belgian artist Delphine Boel, a lawyer for the retired monarch said on Monday, putting an end to a decade-long paternity claim. Albert, who abdicated si...

UPDATE 1-Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football Leagues Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope t...

Catalan leader stripped of lawmaker rights, protesters scuffle with police

Catalonias parliament stripped the head of the regions pro-independence government of his rights as a regional lawmaker on Monday, angering supporters who scuffled with police outside the assembly. The parliaments speaker, Roger Torrent, sa...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on Sunday, when overcast skies and fog gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020