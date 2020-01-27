Left Menu
Anti-CAA stir: Allahabad HC asks UP govt to file report on 'police atrocities' by Feb 17

  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:04 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit a report on allegations of police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters by February 17, the next date of hearing. A two-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma passed the order hearing a number of public interest litigations.

The court asked the state government to mention how many people died during anti-CAA protests and complaints registered against police. The court also asked whether truthfulness of media reports in this regard has been examined or not.

About 20 people were allegedly killed in police firing during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh on December 20. Rights activists have alleged that there was a "reign of terror" prevailing in Uttar Pradesh to crack down on protests against the CAA and the NRC, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe to ascertain the truth about police action and killings in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh police and the administration have denied any excess or wrongdoing.

