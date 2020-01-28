Grand temple of Sita to be constructed in Sri Lanka: Kamal Nath

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the construction of a grand Sita temple in Sri Lanka, apart from an international level Buddha Museum in Sanchi according to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister made the announcement on Monday in a meeting held with the delegation of Mahabodhi society, led by Banagla Uptisa, and Public Relations Minister in the MP Cabinet, PC Sharma.

According to a press release, the chief minister has asked for the formation of a committee, which will have representatives from MP and Sri Lanka government along with members of the Mahabodhi society, to oversee the construction of the Sita temple in a time-bound manner. During the course of the meeting, Kamal Nath asked for expedited approval for land to construct the Buddha Museum-cum-training and education centre in Sanchi.

PC Sharma also informed the chief minister about his interactions regarding the temple with the Sri Lanka government during his recent visit to the island nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

