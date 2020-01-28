Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to Delhi Govt over free pilgrimage scheme

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi government on a petition challenging its free pilgrimage scheme, 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi government on a petition challenging its free pilgrimage scheme, 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna'. Justice Naveen Chawla listed the matter for July 21 to hear the petition seeking direction to the government to frame non-discriminatory guidelines and invite fresh applications for the pilgrimage scheme.

The court has directed Delhi Government to file reply within three weeks. The Court was hearing a plea filed by Rajesh Kumar, convenor, legal cell of Poorvanchal Morcha, BJP, challenging the policy and guideline for Chief Minister's free pilgrimage scheme.

The plea was filed through Advocate Saurabh Kansal and was today led by Senior Advocate Sanjay Poddar. The petitioner has claimed that the Delhi Government is misusing the policy guidelines to benefit people selected by their MLAs thus causing prejudice to other parties. The petitioner has challenged the arbitrary collection and scrutiny of applications by AAP's agent, mandatory requirements of only voter ID and certificate from MLA.

The petitioners have approached the court to quash the policy guidelines and to direct the government to frame non-discriminatory guidelines and invite fresh applications for the scheme. The Advocate claimed that the guidelines have been made only to further the agenda and campaign of AAP at the expense of public fund.

"The Government has deliberately not provided any address for submission of application forms by the citizen. Hence, the only way to submit form is through AAP's local agent. There is no process of giving acknowledgement for the receipt of applications", said the petitioner. Mandatory requirement of only voter ID discriminates other citizens who have other documents such as passport, driving licence etc. This has been deliberately designed to lure only voters of Delhi, the petition added.

The petition said that another mandatory requirement of a certificate from local MLA is to ensure that only AAP's voters or intended voters may avail the free scheme. This discriminates the supporter of other political parties. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

