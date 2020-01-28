Left Menu
Two men get life term for 2013 murder of teenager in Muzaffarnagar

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:55 IST
A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for abducting and murdering a 15-year-old boy nearly seven years ago. Additional District Sessions Judge Ombir Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 each on Arjun and Amit after holding the duo guilty under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

According to public prosecutor Omparkash Upadhyay, the then 15-year-old student of Class 10 Chaitanya was abducted and later strangled to death by the duo at Vajidpur village under Jansath police station range in the district on February 17, 2013. His body was recovered from an agricultural field in Jansath three days later.

