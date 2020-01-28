EFR camp attack: Calcutta HC asks lower court to conclude the trial of accused in killing of 24 Eastern Frontier Rifles

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Midnapore district sessions court to conclude within a year the trial of all accused persons in the killing of 24 Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR) jawans at a camp of the state armed police force in Silda area in 2010. A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Suvra Ghosh passed the direction while granting bail to one of the accused and rejecting it to two others.

The court also directed the director-general (DG) of the West Bengal Police to provide assistance to the prosecution to ensure fast completion of the trial, which, it ruled, should be completed within a year. The bench had on January 14 directed the CID to submit a report on the complicity of the three petitioners in the attack, evidence found against them and progress of the trial.

The petitioners' lawyer claimed before the court that the case against one of the petitioners, Indrajit Karmakar, was the same as that against Arnab Dam, who was granted bail by the court in April 2019. Arnab Dam, alias Bikram, was in custody for over seven years for his alleged involvement in the February 15, 2010 attack on the EFR camp -- considered to be the biggest strike by the Maoists in the state.

Opposing the bail prayer, prosecution lawyer Arun Maity submitted that several witnesses have already been examined before the sessions trial court and the speedy hearing was underway in the case. After perusing the report submitted by the CID and hearing both the parties, the bench allowed bail to Karmakar, who was arrested in February 2013.

The court, however, rejected the bail prayers of Tara Hembram and Sanatan Soren for their alleged direct involvement in the killing of the jawans and loot of arms and ammunition from the Silda camp. The three persons, apparently members of a Maoist action squad, have been accused of waging war against the country, committing murder and booked under sections of the Arms Act.

Suspected Maoists, armed with weapons, had arrived on motorcycles and four-wheelers, exploded landmines near the Silda camp of the EFR -- a part of the West Bengal Police -- on February 15, 2010, before barging inside. At least 24 personnel were killed in the attack.

