Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia to step up data protection with new bill amid booming digital economy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:59 IST
Indonesia to step up data protection with new bill amid booming digital economy
Representative image Image Credit: GoodFreePhotos

Indonesia's government has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at protecting consumer data in the digital era, which includes a punishment of up to seven years in jail for distribution of personal data without consent, a minister said on Tuesday.

The data protection bill comes amid a boom in Indonesia's digital economy, the largest and fastest-growing in the region and expected to reach $130 billion by 2025, according to a report by Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and global business consultants Bain & Company. "Data protection law is important, relevant in the global life as the economy has transformed lives in the digital era," Communications Minister Johnny G. Plate told a news conference.

Plate said the government wanted parliament to quickly begin deliberation of the bill, which contains rules on data ownership, consumer rights, and cross-border data transfer. Under the rules, a person must provide explicit consent to provide data, such as name, sex, nationality, religion, medical records, biometrics, and sexual orientation, to another party, according to a copy of the bill reviewed by Reuters.

Such information can only be used for reasons agreed by the data owner, and trading of private data will be prohibited. Using other people's private data without permission will be a punishable crime that carries a maximum seven-year jail term or a fine of as much as 70 billion rupiahs ($5.13 million).

Indonesia, one of the top five markets globally for U.S. tech giants Facebook and Twitter, currently has weak rules on personal data protection. The bill comes amid wider regional efforts by Southeast Asian governments to demand action from global tech giants on content regulation and tax policy.

Firman Kurniawan, a digital communications expert from the University of Indonesia, said the bill "means a lot" for consumer protection. "It means we will know what (digital firms) will do to our personal data, what they will be used for and how valuable they are and whether we can retract them," Kurniawan said.

Indonesia E-Commerce Association (IDEA) Chairman Ignatius Untung also welcomed the bill, saying data protection will give bargaining power to consumers, but he said the government should provide enough time for the industry to adapt to the new rule. ($1 = 13,640.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

Adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product lines that use them after the success of shoes made with the Parley for the Oceans initiative, the sportswear firm said on Tuesday. ...

WRAPUP 8-China sure of slaying "devil" virus, Hong Kong to cut links

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China was sure of defeating a devil coronavirus that has killed 106 people, spread across the world and rattled financial markets.Yet despite his confidence, the international alarm was rising. From...

WHO urges countries in South, Southeast Asian countries to boost readiness to respond to coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has urged countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Nepal and Thailand where confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported, to strengthen the readiness to rapidly detect any case of importatio...

Checkpoints, exclusion zones and quarantine: reporting the coronavirus

A transparent plastic bag dropped at the door of my Shanghai apartment contained a handful of surgical masks along with a friendly notice informing me that I was under home quarantine for two weeks.The reason I had briefly been inside the w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020