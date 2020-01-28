Calcutta HC notifies Jan 31 as holiday

The Calcutta High Court administration on Tuesday notified a holiday on January 31 in addition to two days declared earlier for Saraswati Puja, its registrar general said. In addition to holidays on January 29 and 30 on account of Saraswati Puja, the high court declared an additional holiday on January 31, Friday, its registrar general Rai Chattopadhyay said in a notification.

High Court Bar Association president Ashok Kumar Dhandhania welcomed the decision, saying that immersion of idols will take place on Friday following the puja, which is scheduled this year on both Wednesday and Thursday. The HC Bar Association had requested the Chief Justice to declare the extra holiday so that the lawyers and other staff members can participate in the immersion of idols, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.