2 get death in rape-murder case

A South 24 Parganas district court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to death on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl, in the second such punishment since Monday in West Bengal. Additional district judge, fast track court, Baruipur, Ramendra Nath Makhal awarded capital punishment to Palan Ali Laskar and his friend Sabir Ali Laskar who had raped and killed the girl in 2007.

The victim is a cousin of Sabir. Another accused, who is a minor, was acquitted by the court.

The girl was abducted from near her home at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on September 22, 2007. They then raped and killed her before dumping the body in a canal. A Hooghly district court had on Monday sentenced two persons to death on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

