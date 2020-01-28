China agrees to WHO sending international experts to study virus

China has agreed that the World Health Organization (WHO) can send international experts there "as soon as possible" to increase understanding of a new coronavirus and guide the global response to the outbreak, the U.N. agency said on Tuesday. In a statement issued after a two-day visit by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as the health and foreign ministers, it said that a better understanding of the virus' ability to spread from person-to-person was urgently needed to advise other countries.

Tedros can reconvene the WHO Emergency Committee on very short notice as needed, the WHO said in a statement that made no reference to evacuations of foreigners that both sides say were discussed in the Beijing talks.

