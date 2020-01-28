Poland willing mull compromise with EU on rule of law -justice minister

Poland is willing to consider a compromise with the European Union on its selection of judges under certain conditions, its justice minister said on Tuesday after talks with a senior EU official on rule of law concerns.

"I declared readiness to convince my colleagues from the ruling camp to consider coming up with a new model for choosing judges," Zbigniew Ziobro told journalists after meeting EU Values and Transparency Commissioner Vera Jourova in Warsaw.

