China says death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 132

China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country had risen to 132 as of end-Tuesday, with another 1,459 new cases confirmed.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China stands at 5,974 as of end-Tuesday, the authority said in a statement.

